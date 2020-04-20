MI House Republicans offer roadmap to state's recovery from COVID-19

The Michigan House Republicans have created what they are calling a roadmap, in order to get the state back on track following the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield said the roadmap detailed "Michigan's near-term future response to COVID-19 and the impact it has had on people's lives and livelihoods."

“The people I talk to are understandably worried about the future and the uncertainty of what tomorrow will bring for their families, friends and loved ones during this pandemic,” said Chatfield. “Between health concerns, lost employment, and changes to our very way of life, this is an unprecedented and unsettling situation for all of us. We need clear answers from our elected leaders about where we go from here and how our lives can go back to normal as safely as possible. This proposal contains our suggestions for the best way forward to prioritize public safety and make responsible, scientific decisions to guide Michigan’s comeback.”

Chatfield said the roadmap asks Governor Gretchen Whitmer to follow a regional model that uses the latest guidance from health experts and available data to allow people living in safer situations and places around the state to begin making their own low-risk choices about restarting some normal life activities as infection numbers statewide continue to fall.

“This is about giving people hope for the future and peace of mind about what comes next,” said Chatfield. “We are all concerned about our health and safety during this crisis, and any plan put forward has to make that the top priority. But there are thousands of families across the state who also have to worry about how to pay their bills, take care of their children and keep up with payments on their homes on top of everything else. The current one-size-fits-all approach isn’t working for them. We can do better. The millions of people who are struggling and concerned about the future need answers, and they need a light at the end of the tunnel. I know we can all work together to come up with a real, tangible plan that both keeps people safe and helps get our lives back to normal as quickly as possible.”

Chatfield said the roadmap has been sent to Governor Whitmer's office.

You can read the roadmap by clicking to the right of this article.

