MI Farm Bureau family of companies donates 1.1 million meals in Million Meal Challenge

The Michigan Farm Bureau Family of Companies has donated 1.1 million meals to families impacted by the coronavirus, according to a statement from the company.

The company said donations came from farmers, insurance agents, members, employees and county Farm Bureaus.

The company said the Million Meal Challenge has raised $183,340, each dollar raised equalling six meals, which will be donated to seven regional food banks in Michigan, benefiting 83 companies.

“The overwhelming response from members of the Farm Bureau family and the public to the Million Meal Challenge has made this a very successful campaign,” said Don Simon, CEO, Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan.

Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan and the Agent Charitable Fund also donated $50,000 to the Million Meal Challenge and matched donations from members, clients and supporters dollar-for-dollar, the company said.

All funds were donated to the Food Bank Council of Michigan which supports and severs seven regional food banks, according to the company.

“Food insecurity during a coronavirus pandemic magnifies the need as well as multiplies it. New populations of residents who have never before needed emergency food are coming to our network for help for their families,” said Dr. Phil Knight, executive director, Food Bank Council of Michigan.

