MI Dept. of Education requests waiver for Summer Food Service Program

The Michigan Department of Education said it is turning to the federal government for help with the Summer Food Service Program.

MDE said it is requesting a federal waiver of statutory and regulatory requirements in the program, in accordance with federal guidance, "on behalf of all Summer Food Service Program sponsors determined to be in good standing in the state of Michigan."

The department said it is requesting statewide waivers for this summer for the following:

• Allow all participating SFSP sponsors the option to serve and receive reimbursement for open meal sites that do not meet the 50% or more free or reduced-price meal eligibility or census map eligibility requirement. Communities with 50 percent or more free or reduced-price meal eligibility receive services without the need for a waiver.

• Allow all participating SFSP sponsors to continue monitoring activities of program operations offsite (e.g. through a desk audit).

• Allow MDE the option to conduct monitoring of SFSP sponsors and sites offsite (e.g. through a desk audit).

The department said the waivers will help to minimize potential exposure to COVID-19 by giving sponsors the opportunity to serve meals outside of a standard group setting.

The department said sponsors do not need to request exceptions from MDE and further guidance will be given if the waivers are approved bu the United States Department of Agriculture.

For questions, contact Diane Golzynski, director of MDE's Office of Health and Nutrition Services at 517-241-5374 or send an email to mde-sfsp@mcihgian.gov.

