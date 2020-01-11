MI Congressman says President Trump abused his powers

Michigan Congressman Justin Amash spoke out on President Donald Trump's decision to order the airstrike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

In an interview with CNN, Congressman Amash said he believes the president abused his power in ordering that strike.

"Every military action that is non-defensive has to have congressional authorization under our Constitution. So, we have a 2001 authorization, for example, to go after the 9/11 perpetrators. We have a 2002 authorization to go after Saddam Hussein's regime. But there's no authorization that is pertinent to this particular circumstance. So, the only way the President can act is defensively. So, there has to be imminence. If there's no imminence, then it's not authorized," said Rep. Amash.

President Trump says he ordered the attack because Soleimani was planning an attack on four U.S. embassies.

