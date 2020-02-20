7-11 clerk assaulted during robbery

Two thieves broke into a Livonia 7-Eleven store last Thursday, one accused of assaulting the clerk with a shot gun.

Around 1 a.m., two masked men ran into the store. One of them jumped over the counter with a shot gun while the other locked the door. The clerk, who was working alone that night, opened both registers. The thieves took all the cash and began to assault the clerk, hitting him with the shot gun over and over.

The thieves then wanted to get in the back room of the store, but the clerk didn't know the combination so they took off instead.

The clerk is still recovering from his injuries, cuts to his ear and bruises on his chest and ribs.

So far, no arrests have been made.

