MI Absentee voting makes huge difference

As the dust starts to settle on Tuesday's election, some perspective on the turnout.

This was the first year that people could sign up for no-reason absentee voting and it made a huge difference.

Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope says there was a big jump in numbers Tuesday night due to precinct's results and absentee results all coming in at once.

Swope also says the absentee votes certainly helped the election turnout.

"We had a lot of people vote absentee. We did have a lot of absentee ballots that we issued that never came back, but as we've seen a lot of times, some of the folks showed up at the precinct with their absentee ballot and surrendered that and voted in person so people still voted. We did have a higher turnout the the similar election for years before. But 66% of the people who voted yesterday voted from home."

to find out how you can vote from home you can contact your local or township clerk.

