MHSAA to make statement Friday regarding the fate of winter, spring sports seasons

Thursday morning Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order suspending all face-to-face learning for the rest of the school year in K-12 schools. For high school athletes in Mid-Michigan, the MHSAA will clarify what that means for the winter and spring sports by Friday afternoon at the latest.

The MHSAA has said repeatedly that it is holding out hope they can finish the winter and spring seasons in an unprecedented fashion.

News Ten recently caught up with MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl who said, "Could have winter in June. That is one of the things we've committed to paper, but we just have to wait for some normalcy and once things do return to normal we've got to have some things ready to go and go quickly."

