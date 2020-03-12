MHSAA says tournaments will continue with attendance restrictions

The MHSAA said postseason events scheduled for March 12 through March 14 will continue as scheduled, but attendance will be restricted for all events through this weekend.

The MHSAA said they will announce updates for the remainder of girls' and boys' basketball tournaments on Monday, March 16.

The MHSAA said Ice Hockey Semifinals and Finals will be played March 12 through 14 at USA Hockey Arena with Lower Peninsula Boys Swiming and Diving Finals beginning Friday, March 13 and ending March 14 at Oakland University and Holland Aquatic Center.

The MHSAA said Girls' Gymnastics at Rockford High School with also be completed on Friday and Saturday this weekend. Girls' Basketball Regionals Finals are also scheduled for Thursday night, March 12 across the state and so are the Boys' District Finals, which will take place on Friday, March 13.

No spectators will be allowed for the three swimming and diving finals both days, or the Saturday's Girls' Gymnastics Individual Finals as these events have the highest number of participants of this weekend's events, according to the MHSAA.

The MHSAA said a limited number of spectators will be allowed for the hockey semifinals and finals and the Gymnastics Team Finals. The number of spectators will include only parents, legal guardians and essential administrators, according to the MHSAA.

The MHSAA said basketball games during the next two days will also follow the same spectator restrictions.

Each competing school will give the entry list of parents, legal guardians and essential administrators to the host site prior to each event, according to the MHSAA.

Here is a recap of the sport-by-sport attendance stipulations and broadcast information provided by the MHSAA:

Boys Swimming & Diving Finals

Rounds: Preliminaries on March 13, Finals on March 14

Attendance: No on-site spectators allowed.

Broadcast: Live streaming of prelims and Finals on MHSAA.tv.

Girls Gymnastics Finals

Rounds: Team Finals on March 13, Individual Finals on March 14

Attendance: Limited to parents, legal guardians and essential administrators on March 13. No on-site spectators allowed March 14.

Broadcast: Live streaming of Team and Individual Finals on MHSAA.tv.

Boys Ice Hockey Semifinals and Finals

Rounds: Semifinals on March 13-14, Finals on March 15

Attendance: Limited to parents, legal guardians and essential administrators.

Broadcast: Live streaming of all 12 games on MHSAA.tv. Live audio on MHSAA Network.

Girls Basketball Regional Finals

Rounds: All scheduled for March 12.

Attendance: Limited to parents, legal guardians and essential administrators.

Broadcast: Live streaming of some games, with subscription, on MHSAA.tv.

Boys Basketball District Finals

Rounds: All scheduled for March 13.

Attendance: Limited to parents, legal guardians and essential administrators.

Broadcast: Live streaming of some games, with subscription, on MHSAA.tv.

The MHSAA said bands, cheerleaders and gatherings in parking lots or elsewhere on site will not be allowed.

The MHSAA said attendance won't be charged for the above events for fans who are allowed. They said all online ticket sales have been stopped and all tickets that have been purchased are voided and will be fully refunded.

Fans who are not allowed to come to the games can watch here.

