MHSAA says no physicals are required for upcoming school year

The Michigan High School Athletic Association made amendments to their sports physicals requirements for the upcoming year.

Student athletes may not have to get a new physical this year. The MHSAA said if a student athlete had a physical done for the previous school year and answered "no" to every question in the questionaire that the MHSAA sent out, then there is no need to get a new one.

The MHSAA believes this will save thousandS of people from having to make a trip to the doctor, while maintaining player safety.

