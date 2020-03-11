MHSAA post-season tournaments to be played as scheduled amidst coronavirus concerns

The Michigan High School Athletic Association's postseason basketball tournaments will continue on as scheduled, at least for now.

The MHSAA released this statement early Tuesday afternoon to address the concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19 and their postseason tournaments:

“The MHSAA is working with state and local health authorities to monitor the developing COVID-19 situation in Michigan. At this time, all MHSAA postseason tournament events will be played as scheduled. We encourage people to follow the CDC guidance regarding hand-washing, personal hygiene and staying home when sick. We are continually monitoring this situation. If it becomes necessary to make adjustments to MHSAA tournament events, decisions will be made to ensure a healthy and safe environment for everyone involved.”

The girls basketball tournament is in the regional round while the boys are currently competing in district tournaments.

Starting Wednesday night, the Ohio High School Athletic Association will restrict fan access to their postseason basketball tournaments, allowing only immediate family members of the athletes to attend.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.