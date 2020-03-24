MHSAA holding out hope to finish winter and spring sports seasons

In an unprecedented situation in high school athletics, the Michigan High School Athletic Association is hoping to finish both winter and spring sports seasons in an extraordinary manner.

Other midwestern states such as Indiana, Wisconsin and Minnesota have already canceled their respective basketball tournaments.

However, the MHSAA believes there is still a chance to resume and that could be even as late as June, according to MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl.

"We could have winter in June, that's one of the things we've committed to paper and again we'll just wait for some normalcy but when things do return to normal, we've got to have some different ideas ready to go and go quickly," Uyl said.

He addressed the next step of the decision-making process.

"Ultimately it will be a decision made by our board and we're going to get some options in front of them and we'll see what April the 13th brings and we'll go from there," Uyl said.

If the winter tournaments can eventually resume, the East Lansing girls basketball team would be one of many in the Mid-Michigan area to return to competition.

The Trojans are in the midst of a deep playoff run led by a stellar senior class that includes the state of Michigan's Miss Basketball runner-up Aaliyah Nye.

The team's head coach, Rob Smith, said he is happy that the MHSAA is holding out hope for winter sport.

"I wanna say kudos to Mark Uyl and the MHSAA for really emphasizing the fact that not only is it suspended but they are looking for unprecedented ways to come up with a different plan," Smith said.

Smith said he knows his star-studded senior class is desperate for a shot at a state title.

"These seniors, this team they are just so special and they deserve the opportunity to finish. We're now talking about May madness, so madness in May, why not?" Smith said.

