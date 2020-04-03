MHSAA cancels remainder of 2019-2020 Winter and Spring seasons

The Michigan High School Athletic Association said it has canceled the remainder of the 2019-2020 Winter and Spring sports in compliance with Governor Gretchen Whitmer's State of Disaster declaration.

The MHSAA said this will be the first school year to not see MHSAA Finals played in multiple sports since 1942-1943 when World War II led to the elimination of Finals in most sports.

On March 12, the MHSAA said it suspended its girls and boys basketball, girls gymnastics, boys ice hockey and boys swimming and diving tournaments due to coronavirus concerns.

The MHSAA said all activity in sports was halted March 13. The MHSAA said spring sports to that point had begun practice but not competition.

Back at its winter meeting on March 27, the MHSAA's Representative Council approved a series of concepts for completing the Winter tournaments and an abbreviated Spring season, contingent on the lifting of a statewide quarantine, however, the closure of school buildings into June canceled that possibility, according to a statement sent to News 10.

“We are heartbroken to not be able to provide these opportunities for Michigan’s student-athletes, and especially seniors. We continue to hear from dozens asking us to hold out hope. But safety always must come first, and Governor Whitmer is making courageous decisions to safeguard the people of our state,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said. “We understand as much as anyone how much school sports mean to athletes and their communities. We had ideas and hopes for finishing Winter and Spring and helping bring some sort of normalcy after this long break. But this is the correct decision, and we will play our part in bringing schools and communities together again when the time is right.

For now, we cannot state strongly enough that all students, staffs and others follow the guidelines established to slow the spread of this virus – we all must do our part.”

The MHSAA said because five Winter sports were unable to finish with Finals, no champions will be awarded in those sports for 2019-2020, however, championships won at earlier rounds of those tournaments, district or regional, will continue to stand.

The MHSAA said it will provide guidelines and other information in the coming weeks relating to this unusual offseason as attention is shifted to preparing for Fall 2020.

