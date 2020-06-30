MHSAA, Whitmer working on school sports

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking the Michigan High School Athletic Association to delay some fall sports. She didn’t say which ones, just ones where social distancing would be impossible.

Tuesday, Whitmer mentioned playing sports like golf, track and field and tennis in the fall.

Those are all sports where the athletes can stay six feet apart most of the time.

The MHSAA said to expect more information to start coming out in mid to late July.

So far, the organization had meetings to talk about individual sports, but nothing has been set in stone.

The MHSAA is also getting guidance from the National Federation of High School Associations.

“Either way it's really important for people to know that we are going to keep three seasons this school year to the best of our power,” MHSAA spokesperson Geoff Kimmerly said.

Kimmerly said the organization will work closely with the governor’s office to set the fall sports schedule.

“We don't want to have another 1920 where we couldn’t have a spring,” Kimmerly said. “We want to have all three seasons this school year, we want to have contingencies in place that allow us to do that. We want to have contingencies in place where if we do start something in the fall and we have to end it prematurely that we can come back and finish it."

Copyright WILX. All rights reserved.

