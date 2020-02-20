MGM Resorts data breach

MGM Resorts says it was the victim of a data breach last year, following a report claiming details of more than 10 million hotel guests had been compromised.

The company says it discovered the unauthorized access of a cloud server last summer.

It contained a limited amount of information for certain previous guests.

MGM says no financial, payment card or password data was involved, and the affected guests have been notified.

A majority of information that was exposed related to guest names and phone numbers.

MGM says it's upgraded its network security.

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.

