MGM Resorts says it was the victim of a data breach last year, following a report claiming details of more than 10 million hotel guests had been compromised.
The company says it discovered the unauthorized access of a cloud server last summer.
It contained a limited amount of information for certain previous guests.
MGM says no financial, payment card or password data was involved, and the affected guests have been notified.
A majority of information that was exposed related to guest names and phone numbers.
MGM says it's upgraded its network security.
MGM Resorts data breach
