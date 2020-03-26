MDOT will not accept cash for eastbound Blue Water Bridge customers

MDOT said it will not be accepting cash payments for any vehicles that are conducting essential travel on the eastbound Blue Water Bridge to Canada.

MDOT said all commercial traffic must pay by prepaid commuter account cards or debit/credit cards.

Back on March 18, the Federal Bridge Corporation Limited suspended all private passenger vehicle cash transactions from the westbound crossing.

MDOT said the Blue Water Bridge has added further restrictions on forms of payment and will not accept cash for any toll crossing, effective at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, March 26.

Temporary travel restrictions on all land ports of entry and ferries between the U.S. and Canada have been in place since March 20.

To apply for a prepaid commercial account, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

