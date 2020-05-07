MDOT to close lane on Homer Street to repair water main

The City of Lansing Public Service Department said MDOT will be closing a lane on Homer Street to replace the water main near Frandor Shopping Center.

Crews will close the far right lane between Vine Street and the northbound US-127 exit to M-43 to improve sight distance for turning traffic on Homer Street, the public service department said.

The department said the work is set to begin on Monday, May 11 and traffic will continue to be maintained.

