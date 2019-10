An update to the major I-94 construction project near Jackson--MDOT said it is setting up a traffic shift.

Traffic on eastbound I-94 from M-60 to West Avenue will be impacted.

The shift will give crews more room to work on lane reconstruction.

There is no word at this time on how long the traffic shift will last.

MDOT said the best way to avoid delays is to take an alternate route.

