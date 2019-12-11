MDOT holds meeting to discuss MLK construction delays

The pavement repair project on Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard in Lansing has been under construction for months and is running behind schedule.

Road repairs on the boulevard won't be complete anytime soon as construction crews have wrapped up work for the season.

On Wednesday night, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be holding a meeting to inform the public about the delays on the project, which was supposed to be completed by now.

MDOT contracted Michigan Paving in mid-August to repave all five lanes on MLK boulevard by November, but only two lanes have been completed.

"They had a few material issues, a few quality issues that during the first phase of of right lane of north bound so that took longer than they anticipated," said Jason Early, Lansing TSC.

Weather conditions are said to have also been a reason for delays.

Michigan Paving, the company contracted to do the work, will be fined for the extra days it will take to complete the project.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 333 Union Hall, which is located at 5405 on south Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard between Jolly Road and Northrup Street.

