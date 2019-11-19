MDOT closing I-94 lane Tuesday, ramp to US-127 on Wednesday in Jackson County



A pair of closures along I-94 are scheduled this week as part of the ongoing $109 million reconstruction project along I-94 in Jackson County.

The left lane of I-94 between Sargent Road and Elm Avenue will close at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

Crews will be working on median shoulder paving in that area.

The work is expected to wrap up by 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Nov. 20, MDOT is closing the entrance ramp to northbound U.S. 127 from westbound I-94 so crews can repair the ramp.

The closure is expected to last from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

You can look at all of the closures associated with the overhaul with this map.

