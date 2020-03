The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has cancelled its Adopt-A-Highway pickup program for the spring. The pickups were scheduled for April 18-26 and May 9-17 around the state. The cancellations come in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

At this time, summer pickups are scheduled for July 18-26. Those pickups will proceed as planned. MDOT says it will re-evaluate those pickups as new information is made available.

