MDOT holds meeting for I-496 project

MDOT is hosting a public meeting to talk about the $60 million plan to fix I-496, between I-96 and Lansing Road.

The project is slated to start in April.

The meeting is Tuesday afternoon from 4 to 7 p.m.

It is happening at Delta Township Hall on west Saginaw Highway.

MDOT staff will be there to answer the public's questions, and talk about details for the project.

The funding will pay to repave the freeway, provide maintenance to all of the bridges, and make improvements to the exit and entrance ramps at Crytes and Waverly Roads.

The construction will go on for about a 4-mile stretch.

This is going to create some traffic backup in that area, but according to MDOT one lane on the freeway will always remain open.

I-496 is on Governor Gretchen Whitmer's list of major roads to be fixed as a part of her Rebuilding Michigan plan.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.