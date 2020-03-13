MDOC stops all visits to prisons following coronavirus outbreak

The Michigan Department of Corrections said it has made the decision to suspend in-person visits of prisoners following the coronavirus outbreak.

The MDOC said the decision goes into effect immediately to ensure the safety of staff, prisoners and the public.

The MDOC said the decision also pertains to outside volunteers and other tours and groups who routinely come into prisons.

“This was not a decision we arrived at lightly, as we understand and recognize the importance of family contact with the prison population,” said MDOC Director Heidi Washington. “Our primary concern has to be public safety and reducing the number of people who enter our facilities is a key factor in limiting the potential spread of this illness into our prisoner population.”

The MDOC said it will monitor the situation to determine when visits will be restored.

The department said while in-person visits are suspended, it will be working with its vendors that provide communication services to the prison population "on enhanced services that may be able to be offered."

The department said for staff who are working in the facilities, all members will be asked a series of screening questions and will have their temperature checked before being allowed entrance into the prison and those who have a temperature above 100.4 will not be allowed to work.

The MDOC said information on prevention has been given to the prison population and staff and facilities have "undergone additional and more frequent cleaning of the prisons."

