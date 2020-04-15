MDOC reports 11 inmates have died after testing positive for coronavirus

The Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) said 11 inmates have died after testing positive for coronavirus.

MDOC said the 11th inmate died on April 14 at a local hospital from cardiac arrest, but had also tested positive for the virus.

The department had its first death of a prisoner who tested positive back on April 1. The department said the prisoner, housed at Parnall Correctional Facility, had not previously been tested and never told healthcare that he was feeling sick.

The department said he was found unresponsive in his cell and was taken to the hospital where he died. He was tested at the hospital and was found to be positive for the virus, MDOC said.

MDOC said Michigan State Industries has been making masks for prisoners and correctional facility staff to wear.

The department said masks and gowns are being sent to all facilities for staff and prisoners, but in the meantime, staff are permitted to bring their own masks, gloves and gowns.

As a reminder, MDOC said visitation has been suspended at all facilities statewide. The department said outside contractors for substance abuse programming and attorney visits will continue to be allowed following the pre-entry screening protocol.

For more information on the breakdown of cases in both inmates and staff at facilities throughout the state, or to get more information on the steps MDOC is taking to protect staff and inmates from the virus, click here.

