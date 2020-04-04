MDOC announces first prisoner death due to COVID-19

The Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) announced its first death as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. MDOC says a prisoner at Parnall Correctional Facility tested positive for the coronavirus.

The prisoner was found unresponsive in his cell and was taken to the hospital, where he died. He was then tested and the results came back positive for the virus.

MDOC says it reminded inmates of the importance of letting staff know if they are feeling sick.

The department also announced additional cases of prisoners who have tested positive for the coronavirus. On April 3, there were 11 positive cases identified and seven negative test results.

The positive results were reported as follows:

-Five cases at Parnall Correctional Facility

-Two cases at Lakeland Correctional Facility

-Two cases at Charles Egeler Reception and Guidance Center

-One case at Macomb Correctional Facility

-One case at Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility

These results were all reported from facilities with previous positive cases. No new facilities reported a case.