MDOC COVID-19 deaths rise to 8 with more than 300 positive cases

The state is reporting that there are 364 coronavirus cases in Michigan Department of Corrections facilities.

As of Saturday, eight people in MDOC have died.

Jackson County's Parnall Correctional Facility has the most confirmed COVID-19 cases, with a total of 144.

According to Michigan Department of Corrections website that was updated on April 10, 549 inmates have been tested with 12 tests pending.

MDOC says 151 staff members have tested positive and two have died.

