UPDATE: Jackson County suspends services at Jackson County Health Department

The Jackson County Health Department and Human Services Building said it will begin to suspend or limit non-essential services.

The department said the focus will be "diverting staff to work on COVID-19 response including screening visitors coming into the building."

The Jackson County Health Department said all customers coming to the Human Services Building will be screened for coronavirus symptoms prior to seeing their service care provider.

The department said for those who have business with any agency located in the building (Department on Aging, MSU Extension Services, Guardian’s Office, Smiles on Wheels Veterans Office, and Health Department) are asked to call and ask if the business can be conducted remotely via phone, or through email.

The department also said the north entrance and Lot A will be the only point of entry to the building.

The Unemployment Insurance Agency(UIA) also announced that it will be working to curb the coronavirus by closing its lobbies to the public beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 18.

The UIA said it will only be seeing customers who have appointments. The department said the changes will remain in effect until further notice.

“Michigan is doing all it can to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We are asking residents to protect their health by not going into group settings unless necessary,” said UIA Director Steve Gray. “Limiting public visits to our UIA lobbies and eliminating in-person registration and work search requirements are critical steps in this emergency. The fastest and best method for unemployment resources can be found online at Michigan.gov/UIA.Michigan.gov/UIA. Residents can also connect with our agency by calling 1-866-500-0017.”

UIA online resources include:

• File a claim for unemployment benefits

• Chat with a customer service agent (Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

• Send a message to a customer service agent (weekdays after 5 p.m. and before 8 a.m. and weekends)

• Manage your account 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

The department said the announcement comes after Gov. Whitmer's executive order expanding eligibility and suspending requirements for residents to complete in-person registration and work search requirements.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced one of its employees has tested positive for the coronavirus, closing its lobbies to the public Wednesday, March 18.

"In recent hours, we have learned that an MDHHS employee at the Ottawa Towers in Pontiac tested positive for COVID-19. Employees in the building where this person works have been notified, and consistent with CDC guidance, those offices are receiving additional cleaning services," the MDHHS said in a news release sent to News 10.

The department said individuals who had close contact with the infected employee have received further follow-up.

The MDHHS said it is closing its office lobbies to members of the public who don't have appointments. The department said it has also changed its requirements for in-person interviews and are suspending the requirement for individuals to complete in-person orientations and other related work activities as a condition of eligibility for the Family Independence Program.

The department said it is also working to expand access to telework. The company said it is enabling those who can work from home to do so.

Currently, the MDHHS has confirmed 65 cases of coronavirus in the state.

The break down of those cases as listed on the MDHHS' website are:

Bay: 1

Charlevoix: 1

Detroit: 8

Ingham: 2

Jackson: 1

Kent: 5

Leelanau: 1

Macomb: 8

Monroe: 1

Montcalm: 1

Oakland: 16

Otsego: 1

Ottawa: 1

St. Clair: 2

Washtenaw: 7

Wayne: 9

Ingham County is reporting three cases of coronavirus. At this time, only two of them are counted in the state's total.

On Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Corrections announced that it was notified two of its employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

MDOC said one is an employee at the Jackson County Probation Office, who had a recent history of international travel, and the second one is an employee at the Detroit Detention Center, who does not have a history of domestic or international travel.

The Jackson County Health Department and the MDHHS reported the first coronavirus case in Jackson earlier Tuesday morning.

The MDHHS said it will update information regarding the coronavirus daily at 2 p.m.

As numbers for the coronavirus continue to change, there are steps residents can take to prevent the spread of flu and the common cold that will also help prevent coronavirus disease, including:

• Washing your hands with soap and water.

• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

• Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

• Avoiding contact with people who are sick.

• Staying home if you are sick and contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. They include:

• Fever

• Cough

• Shortness of breath

The state of Michigan has set up a coronavirus hotline, 1-888-535-6136, for those who have questions about the virus. The hotline is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

