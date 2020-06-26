MDHHS reports 389 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths linked to the virus

The novel coronavirus is spreading to more people in Michigan, rising in daily cases and averaging over 200 new cases per day since June 21.

Today, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 389 new coronavirus cases and 2 deaths linked to the virus. Today's coronavirus numbers are the highest the state of Michigan has seen in the month of June.

Ingham County reports it has 913 cases and 29 deaths.

Jackson County reports it hosts 471 cases and 29 deaths.

Clinton County reports it has 170 cases and 12 deaths.

Eaton County reports 232 cases and seven deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 245 cases and 26 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Corrections reports it hosts 4,098 cases and 68 deaths.

The hardest hit counties are still Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties.

Michigan remains as the ninth highest in coronavirus cases in the United States, and lost its title as one of the few states on track to contain the coronavirus.

However, Michigan also reports 49,290 have recovered from the virus.

This number is updated weekly.

