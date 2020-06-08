MDHHS reports 129 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths

Michigan appears to be trending in the 100's as for the second day in a row, Michigan reports just over 100 new cases of COVID-19, with 129. Michigan also reported 17 deaths linked to the virus.

Clinton County reports 142 cases and 11 deaths.

Eaton County reports 194 cases and seven deaths.

Ingham County reports 773 cases and 27 deaths.

Jackson County reports 460 cases and 29 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 239 cases and 26 deaths.

The Michigan Department Of Corrections reports 4,010 cases and 70 deaths.

The good news, however, Michigan reports 42,041 have recovered from COVID-19.

This number will be updated weekly.

