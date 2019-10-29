MDHHS reporting that STDs are on the rise in Michigan

The Michigan Health Department has announced that STDs are on the rise in the state.

The MDHHS released the information on Tuesday, October 29 that combined cases of "syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia reached an all-time high in the United States in 2018," according to a recently released Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report (CDC).

They are urging regular testing among sexually active individuals in order to help stop the spread of these diseases.

“Many infected people are unaware of their status which allows them to unknowingly pass it to their partners,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “All sexually active individuals should speak to their health care provider about regular testing so they can get proper treatment and prevent the spread of disease.”

They compared reporting data from 2018 that shows Michigan is experiencing similar trends now in the cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis.

Most of these increases are being seen in adolescents, African American men and women and men who have sex with men, according to the release.

Symptoms that men may experience are burning upon urination, discharge, rashes or sores.

For women, there are usually no symptoms.

Syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia can be treated with antibiotics, however, if left untreated, the individual can pass on the infection even if there are no symptoms present, according to the MDHHS.

They also say that undiagnosed and untreated syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia can lead to severe adverse health effects that include infertility, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirth in infants and increased HIV risk.

According to the CDC, the best STD prevention practice is abstinence.

You can also reduce your risk through monogamy and protection.

Here’s a list of health departments that offer free STD prevention and treatment resources, like condoms and screenings.

• Ingham County Department of Health and Human Services: (517) 887-4424

• Jackson County Department of Health and Human Services : 517-788-4477 (STD Test $10)

• Barry-Eaton County District Health Department: Barry County: (269) 945-9516, Eaton County: (517) 541-2630

