MDHHS pays students loans to help treat opioid epidemic

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is offering student loan repayments to medical professionals that offer medication-assisted treatment for people who are addicted to opioids.

Medical professionals will be eligible for $15,000 to $30,000 in loan repayment if they begin providing medication-assisted treatment.

Providers can also receive a $5,000 bonus if they operate in a county that has no medication-assisted treatment providers already.

MDHHS said the goal of the program is to make high quality treatment more accessible across the state.

“Michigan continues to need more health care providers to treat patients suffering from opioid use disorders,” MDHHS Director Robert Gordon said. “Expanding treatment capacity is critical so that Michigan can continue to combat the opioid epidemic that has torn apart so many families here and across the nation.”

The funds will come from federal State Targeted Response for Opioid Crisis dollars from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to repay the medical education loans.

Applications are due by Nov. 30.

MDHHS said they will prioritize applications based on the number of patients and the need for additional treatment capacity in that specific county.

Applications and additional information can be found at michigan.gov/miota

