MDHHS new programs aim to find adoptive families for children faster

Adoption has brought together countless families, but sometimes it can take a long time for children to find their forever families, that's why the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is starting two new projects geared towards making that process faster.

The programs aim to find forever homes for children more quickly and effectively.

A new team of Permanency Resource Monitors made up of 21 child welfare staff members will work to remove barriers in the adoption process that prevents adoptions from being finalized.

Some families end up in limbo waiting for the adoption to go through for more than six months.

The second initiative will take place in 2020 and aims to help kids that typically end up in foster care long term, such as teens, sibling groups, and children with special needs.

MDHHS will be parenting with Wendy’s Wonderful Kids to meet this goal. According to the MDHHS, Wendy’s Wonderful Kids is proven to be most effective in helping these undeserved groups.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.