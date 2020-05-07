MDHHS launches new COVID-19 health care jobs portal

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said it has partnered with the Labor and Economic Opportunity to launch a new portal to make it easier for health care professionals to apply for jobs providing care to COVID-19 patients.

The MDHHS said the portal has been launched on Pure Michigan Talent Connect and features more than 7,000 openings for a variety of positions including registered nurses and licensed professional nurses, certified nurse aids, licensed professional nurses and respiratory therapists at long-term care facilities, hospitals and other settings.

“Social distancing is working. We seem to be heading in the right direction, but our fight against COVID-19 isn’t over. Doctors, nurses and other health care workers are putting their lives on the line to treat our communities,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “We must ensure COVID-19 units and long-term care facilities not only have enough PPE, but also the trained professionals they need to provide critical care to COVID-19 patients, take care of their teams and continue to save lives.”

MDHHS said healthcare professionals who are experiencing layoffs or are otherwise looking for work can visit the portal to find job listings here.

New users can create an account here.

MDHHS said employers with an existing profile should log into their account and use the check box in step 3 to indicate an immediate COVID-19 healthcare job opening. New employers should fill out the COVID-19 hiring intake form in order to post a job.

