MDHHS issued emergency order on coronavirus testing and resource reporting

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued an emergency order to help maximize sampling and testing compacity and ensure timely reporting.

The order, issued by MDHHS Director Robert Gordon, sets guidelines to be followed during the coronavirus pandemic.

“To save lives, we need to do two things: dedicate our limited lab capacity to the highest priority tests and obtain consistent, timely reports on hospital beds and PPE,” said Gordon. “This order aims to accomplish those goals.”

The order states that:

1. Facilities in the state of Michigan processing tests for COVID-19 must prioritize sampling and testing for COVID-19 as instructed by MDHHS. This currently includes specimens associated with active investigations of known contacts, individuals with concerning exposure histories and risk profiles and specimens obtained during cluster investigations.

-All laboratory tests conducted for COVID-19 must be reported to MDHHS via the Michigan Disease Surveillance System within four hours of completion of the test, whether negative or positive.

-Health facilities must contact the local health officer to inform them of a COVID-19-related death within two hours of the death.

2. Physicians and other health professionals who collect specimens for testing of COVID-19 must label specimens in the manner instructed by the MDHHS. This includes patient name, date of birth, specimen source, collection date, etc.

3. Hospitals in the state of Michigan must abide by MDHHS’ instructions on reporting of information related to the COVID-19 response. This includes reporting the following data:

• Frequency of updates to bed capacity.

• Personal protective equipment inventory.

• Laboratory testing capacity.

• Number of ventilated patients.

• Number of ventilators.

• Patient census.

• Staffing shortages.

• Units or areas dedicated to COVID-19 treatment.

• Other data, which in the hospital’s judgment, may help to support response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To view the full emergency order, click here.

