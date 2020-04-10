MDHHS expands food stamp benefits

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is expanding food stamp benefits to students on free or reduced lunches.

Michigan is the first state to get federal approval for the pandemic EBT program.

"This allows for those families to make those purchases when they are at the grocery store rather than making additional trips to the schools to pick up meals," said Bob Wheaton, MDHHS Spokesman.

Families don't have to do anything to get the added benefit.

Those on SNAP will see the extra money added to their account starting next week.

Families who are eligible will receive their card in the mail.

