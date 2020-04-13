MDHHS announces peer-run warmline to help people with mental health needs during coronavirus

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced it has launched a statewide warmline for Michigan residents living with persistent mental health conditions.

The MDHHS said the warmline will connect individuals with certified peer support specialists who have lived experiences of behavioral health issues, trauma or personal crises and are trained to support and empower the callers.

The MDHHS said the warmline will operate seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is intended to serve individuals with persistent mental health challenges including anxiety, depression and trauma.

“The warmline will help individuals with long-term mental health challenges find someone to talk to – someone who has lived these challenges themselves – and do it while staying safe and staying home,” said Robert Gordon, MDHHS director. “COVID-19 is a grave threat not just to physical health, but also to mental health, and we are doing everything we can to offer supports for everyone.”

The MDHHS said warmlines are an alternative to traditional psychiatric crisis hotlines and are used to avoid extreme emotional distress that can lead to hospitalizations or other severe outcomes that are preventable with early intervention of peer support.

To reach the warmline call 888-733-7753.

Individuals in crisis should call 800-985-5990.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.