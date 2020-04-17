MDHHS says families owing child support to receive funds intercepted from stimulus payments

The MDHSS said as a result of a federal requirement, stimulus payments to non-custodial parents who owe child support will be directed to custodial parents and children.

The MDHHS said all or a portion of the payment "will be intercepted by the IRS through the Tax Offset Program. The funds will then go to the MDHHS Office of Child Support to be applied to the child support debt owed--as required by the CARES Act."

Funds will be distributed to the custodial parent or guardian in the same way the Office of Child Support distributes all yearly federal income tax refunds that are intercepted, the MDHHS said.

The MDHHS said the Office of Child Support does not know how much Michigan will receive from the IRS, but expected to receive weekly payments until the stimulus payments discontinue.

