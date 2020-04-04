MDHHS orders funeral homes, physicians to report COVID-19 deaths more quickly

An emergency order issued tonight will ensure faster reporting of COVID-19 deaths from funeral homes and physicians. The order was issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and takes effect immediately.

Officials say the order will get important death information to public health officials so they can provide better services and enforce health laws. Speedy reporting allows the health department to better understand the impact of COVID-19, and informs plans for further public health measures.

“MDHHS is committed to protecting the public health during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why I am issuing this emergency order,” said Robert Gordon, the director of the MDHHS. “To inform sound decision-making and protect Michiganders, public health officials need accurate information about COVID-19 deaths as quickly as possible. I appreciate the work of our funeral home directors and physicians right now, and I am grateful to partner with them in taking quick action during this pandemic.”

The order requires physicians who know or suspect that a patient’s death resulted from COVID-19 to try to promptly notify the funeral director. The funeral director is then required to initiate the death record and submit to the attending physician within 24 hours of becoming aware that the death resulted or is suspected to have resulted from COVID-19. The funeral director must then file the death record with the local registrar of the district where the death occurred within 48 hours of becoming aware the death resulted or was suspected to have resulted from COVID-19. Funeral directors also must report all deaths using Michigan’s Electronic Death Records System.

Physicians who receive a death record for medical certification where the death resulted or is suspected to have resulted from COVID-19 must attempt to certify the death record within 24 hours of receipt.

As of Saturday, April 4, Michigan had recorded 14,225 cases of COVID-19 with 540 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.