MDE to request waiver for Child Nutrition Programs

The Michigan Department of Education announced it will be requesting a federal waiver for of statutory and regulatory requirements within the Child Nutrition Programs.

The waiver would allow the department of education to maximize the reimbursement rates to support increased menu, supply, transportation and labor options for sponsors who might be experiencing a disruption in access to food and other resources during this time, the department said.

The department said it is seeking the discretion to reimburse all U.S. Department of Agriculture Unanticipated School Closure Summer Food Services Program meals at the self-preparation or rural rate for all Child Nutrition Program sponsors to continue servicing meals during the state of emergency.

MDE said sponsors do not need to request exceptions.

For questions about the Child Nutrition Programs, call Director of the Office of Health and Nutrition Services Diane Golzynski at 517-241-5374 or send an email to mde-schoolnutrition@michigan.gov.

