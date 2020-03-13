MDE grants federal waiver for meals to be served during closure

The United States Department of Agriculture has granted the Michigan Department of Education's (MDE) request to waive the regulatory requirement that children eat meals together and at schools during unanticipated school closures, according to a statement sent to News 10.

The meals, which are served under the Unanticipated School Closure Program (SFSP), are available to all children at no cost, the statement said.

The waiver urges Michigan's school food service staff to make sure that kids receive meals during the school closure announced by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on March 12, according to the statement.

The waiver allows school meal providers to look into other options for serving meals to students during this period of closure, the release states.

The release states options like allowing parents and children to pick up meals at a designated location or school bus stops are meant to support "social distancing" as recommended by the CDC.

Schools that participate in the program help to make sure children don't experience a lapse in food security during the period of closure, the statement said.

No sponsor or school district needs to request a waiver.

For questions about Michigan's summer meals program or about the Unanticipated School Closure schools can contact MDE at 517-241-5374.

