M-DOT holding meeting to discuss Jackson bridges project

Wednesday M-DOT will host a public meeting in the city of Jackson.

The issue at the center of the discussion will be the new bridges in Jackson.

M-DOT is planning to build two new bridges to carry trains over Jackson and Mechanic Streets.

The seven-million dollar project is scheduled to start in March.

The road/rail project is expected to be finished in 2021.

To complete the work drivers can expect detours on local streets.

Also M-50 is expected to be closed from time to time.

Wednesday's meeting is set to start at 2 p.m. and the meeting will run to 7 p.m.

M-DOT is holding the event at Christoff and Sons Floor Covering at 400 N. Mechanic St. in Jackson.

Area businesses, local residents and interested stakeholders are all welcomed to attend.

The program begins with a brief presentation and movies into a question-and-answer session.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.