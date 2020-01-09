Lyft teams up with JP Morgan Chase

Lyft is teaming up with JP Morgan Chase to offer extended rewards to chase customers who use their credit cards to pay for rides.

Lyft says the partnership aims to attract and retain high-value customers who travel and use its services frequently.

Chase Sapphire Reserve members will earn 10 rewards points on every dollar they spend on Lyft.

They'll also receive a free one-year membership to Lyft's subscription service, which normally costs $19.99 a month, and offers savings on rides and other benefits.

