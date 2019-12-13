Lyft launches car rental service in two big markets

Lyft is launching a car rental service.

The ridesharing company said Thursday that "Lyft Rentals" allows customers to rent a car without having to go to the counter.

Customers can access the service through the regular Lyft app.

The rental option includes unlimited miles, and Lyft said it will handle refueling at market price.

"Lyft Rentals" is only available in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay area.

No word yet on when or if it'll be rolling out nationally.

