Lupe Izzo chairing MSU food drive

As the first lady for Michigan State Basketball, Lupe Izzo has a chance to promote a cause that means the world to her family.

"If you need a food bank, you know how special this is."

Lupe Izzo says her father helped Camille Abood and former Lansing Mayor David Hollister create the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

"I grew up around people that cared about their community and others, so it's an honor for me to keep it going, just because the community needs it, and it helps create a stronger community," Izzo said.

Friday night, she'll be helping to collect food and monetary donations to fill up the Greater Lansing and Michigan State Food Banks.

She says it helps a cause that means a lot to her and her family.

"Not just in this area but worldwide, people are more aware that the problem is real, that people are hungry."

She says the annual food drive - held by the MSU Rebounders club - does more than collect food for people who need it.

"It's not just a food drive...It also brings awareness of hunger throughout our community, whether it be children going to school hungry, parents suffering because they can't feed their children, or older people having more food so that they can have a chance to pay their bills," said Izzo. "We really need to support them, because hunger is real, and they do so much to help our community."

