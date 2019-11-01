Lung cancer patients might be under-treated

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S., but many patients with the disease are under-treated.

That's according to a new Dutch study of more than 400-thousand lung cancer cases.

It shows that while 62% of patients received the recommended treatment ,the rest received minimal treatment, or none at all.

African Americans and elderly adults were the most likely to get inadequate treatment.

The study was led by researchers at Erasmus MC University Medical Center Rotterdam (NETH) and published in the 'Annals of the American Thoracic Society'.

