Lung cancer is on the rise among young women.

That's according to a new study spanning 40 countries, across five continents.

It shows a trend of higher lung cancer rates in young women, compared with men, in recent years.

In the past, lung cancer has been more common among men, because they were more likely to smoke earlier, and often.

Experts say more research is needed to determine the reasons for the rise in women.

The study was published in 'International Journal of Cancer'.

