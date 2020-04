Luke Combs and Craig Morgan are set to take the stage of the Grand Ole Opry Saturday, April 25.

Combs was officially inducted into the Opry last summer.

Morgan has been a member of the Opry since 2008.

The Opry will air live on Circle TV on Saturday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET /7 p.m. CT.

You can also watch the performance live on Circle’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

