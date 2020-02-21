Lugnuts release 2020 promotional schedule

The Lansing Lugnuts have released their promotional schedule for the 2020 season. The team is coming off a season in 2019 in which it won the Larry MacPhail Promotional Award, which goes to the club with the best promotional schedule in the Midwest League.

The schedule is headlined by the 25th Anniversary Bobblehead Series, a season-long giveaway series of four of the best Lugnuts ever, as voted on by fans.

In homage to the inaugural season, the Lugnuts are hosting the Capital Clash on April 14th, a collegiate game between Michigan and Michigan State, reviving the first ever event at what was then Oldsmobile Park in 1996.

The team kicks off the season two days later with an Opening Night Block Party. Tickets will cost $5 and exclusive prizes will be given away.

Other promotions include an Independence Day celebration, and the 14th annual Crosstown Showdown against Michigan State.

