Lugnuts celebrate 25th season with new look

The Lansing Lugnuts are getting ready for another season of baseball in Lansing and they're celebrating their 25th year with a new logo.

The new logo will be on all of the team uniforms for the 2020 season.

Owner Tom Dickson said, “Releasing the logo today is just the start of what will be an exciting and memorable season for our fans and the Lansing community.”

"From our initial announcement and groundbreaking in 1995 to today, celebrating 25 years of bringing baseball to downtown Lansing is an incredible accomplishment," he added.

According to a release from the organization, the first game played at the stadium was between Michigan State and Michigan on April 3rd, 1996.

So, they are going to kick off the 25th year with the same match up!

You can plan on MSU to take on their rival the Wolverines on April 14 at Cooley Law School Stadium, followed by Opening Day on April 16t.

The Lugnuts will be hosting the Dayton Dragons.

Here are some notables about the team from the past 25 years, according to the Lugnuts:

- The Lugnuts have won two Midwest League championships

- Hosted four Midwest League All-Star Games

- Produced 149 Major Leaguers

- Drawn over 300,000 fans every season

- They hold the MiLB record for attendance in a club’s inaugural season at 538,325

"I’m thrilled to relive some of our greatest memories with our fans and hope that the community will share some of their own at our ballpark this summer," said Dickson.

The Lugnuts’ full promotional schedule will be released on February 6th.

