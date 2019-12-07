Lower animal adoption rates for the holidays

Saturday was the annual Holiday Open House at Capital Area Humane Society (CAHS). The Humane Society is heavily populated during this time of year with cats and dogs up for adoption and today was no exception.

The open house is an attempt to give some of these pets their forever home while discounting normal adoption rates.

The adoption specials were half-off adult dogs, cats, and kittens. Kittens were also apart of an extended deal that made their adoption not only half off but BOGO, buy one get one free or two for the price of one.

The adoption was from 10 am until 5 pm when they closed for the day. Other activities they had included $10 pet photos with Santa, with proceeds going towards CAHS, a bake sale, and complimentary refreshments.

While this particular event was for today only, CAHS plans to have several more pet adoption specials to come.

"You get to save some money on regular adoption fees and help us out," said Julia Wilson, the President and CEO of CAHS. "We're really full this time of year and the shelter is full to capacity today, so getting these animals out will make space for more pets that need our help."

The adoption process is simple but staff members ask for patience when waiting to take your new pet home.

"We do try to make it as easy as possible for people to come in and explore the options for the animals that are available for adoption and let us match with them an animal that would be appropriate for their situation," said Wilson.

The rate of abandoned animals following the days after Christmas have risen 54% since last year and the shelter wanted to remind adopters that pets housed there are loving, playful and looking for their forever home.

"It's really important for people in our community to understand that shelter pets have ended here by no fault of their own and they're such wonderful companions waiting here for a family to come choose them and take them home and make them a part of their families," explained Wilson.

That's exactly why volunteers come out to help animals adjust to their new environment and get prepared for the one that's waiting on them.

"The time it takes for your pet to adjust is nothing compared to the irreplaceable moments afterward," said David Service, a volunteer.

Volunteers and workers at the capitol area humane society say they are just looking to give animals the best start possible.

