Lowell man shot in hunting accident

Ionia County Sheriff’s Deputies found a man shot while hunting near the intersection of Bell Rd. and W. Grand River Ave. in Boston Township on Saturday.

The sheriff's initial reports indicates that one man had accidentally shot the other with a muzzle loading rifle.

The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m.

The victim was a 28-year-old Lowell man, and is listed as 29-year-olds and from Saranac.

The two men are brothers and had been hunting together.

Investigators at the scene determined this was by all accounts an accidental shooting that occurred after the men were looking for a deer that one brother had shot earlier with his muzzle loading rifle.

After the two men exhausted a search for the deer which they were unable to locate, they became separated in the dense corn.

The shooter in this case was some distance away and believed he saw the deer moving and heard the deer making noise and fired again, and after firing that shot learned he had struck his brother.

The suspect who shot his brother immediately called 911 for help, and the two men walked out of the field together where they were met by medical first responders.

Due to the severity of the injury, the victim was flown to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids in serious but stable condition.

The exact cause of the shooting remains under investigation, but all persons involved have been fully cooperative with investigators.

Copyright WILX 2019. All rights reserved.

